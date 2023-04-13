Before television commercials and social media, newspapers provided the vehicle to sell just about everything. The front page of the newspaper on this day in 1850 alerted readers to the following items for sale from a variety of advertisers: wallpaper, ladies shoes, purse clasps, silver, shell and buffalo horn combs, hair restorative, cranberries, a church pew, house lots on Smith Avenue, and New Orleans sugar.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
