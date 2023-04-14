On this day in 1870, the newspaper reprinted a letter from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase to a committee of “colored” citizens of Cincinnati, Ohio, thanking them for their invitation to a celebration of the ratification of the 15th Amendment. While unable to attend, the justice noted, “True democracy makes no inquiry about color of skin, place of nativity. The exclusion of the colored people from the elective franchise is incompatible with true democratic principles.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
