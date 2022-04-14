On this day in 1923, City Hall Auditorium was prepped to host the American Legion Industrial and Mercantile Exposition the following week. Each exhibitor would be supplied with a unique, store-like exposition unit complete with show windows and entrances. With concerts each evening and thousands of free souvenirs for attendees, it would “undoubtedly be the biggest thing of its kind ever held in Newburyport.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
