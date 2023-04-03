“Deserter found!” That was a headline on this day in 1908. A young man calling himself Frank H. Powers arrived in the city looking for work. He found a job in Newbury but was let go. City Marshal Lattime was notified and spoke to the youth, determining he had escaped from somewhere based on his clothes. He had deserted the recruiting ship in Newport, Rhode Island, where the marshal delivered the 16-year-old that afternoon.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
