The annual report and a brief sketch of the Woman’s Foreign Missionary Society of Newburyport and vicinity were on Page 1 of the newspaper on this day in 1888. An auxiliary to the Woman’s Board of Missions in Boston, its object was to obtain missionary intelligence, and to help support everyone from teachers and Bible readers to heathen women. Donations paid the salary of a lady teacher in some foreign locations.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
