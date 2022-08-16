“Marines capture skunk; state police take over.” Yup, that was the headline in the newspaper on this day in 1960. According to state Troopers Richard Loynd and John J. O’Donnell, one of the Marines was given a 30-day suspended sentence and six months of probation for larceny of a stuffed animal from the Ocean Front concession stand. His partner, who drove the getaway car, had a drunkenness complaint dismissed.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.