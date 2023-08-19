On this day in 1907, The Daily News ran an opinion piece by President Theodore Roosevelt, stressing the importance of playgrounds for children. Writing that play is virtually the only method of physical development for urban children, he said cities must provide for it if they wished children to be strong and law abiding. Therefore, playgrounds should be distributed across cities so that every child had one within walking distance.
