On Aug. 26, 1834, it was voted to finish one or more rooms on the lower floor of the Market House, in the rear, for the use of the officers of the town.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 7:49 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.