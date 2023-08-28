Controversy over “Bossy” Gillis’ proposed gas station at the corner of State and High streets was front-page news on this day in 1928. “A shameless exhibition,” read one headline, another promised that those opposed to the station would seek enforcement of a city ordinance preventing its permitting, and a third announced that Fire Marshal George C. Neal denied Bossy’s permit until those opposed had been heard.
— Museum of Old Newbury
