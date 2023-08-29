Preserve your sight and wear Rosenberg’s “perfected brilliant” spectacles and eyeglasses, sold by William Safford, watchmaker, at 41 Market St., the newspaper advised on this day in 1877.
— Museum of Old Newbury
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 11:22 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.