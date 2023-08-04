On this day in 1934, the newspaper’s penultimate page included an article on Germans giving free aviation lessons to children, including street urchins. Gliders were placed in public squares all over Germany. Nearly every square in Dresden was turned into a gliding school. In 1945, British and American aerial bombardment of Dresden dropped more than 3,900 tons of explosives and incendiary devices on the city.
— Museum of Old Newbury
