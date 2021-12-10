According to Inspector of Buildings Edward A. Hewett, Newburyport was growing at an average of one building a week. On Dec. 10, 1960, he reported that 53 permits were issued for the first 11 months of 1960, estimating the cost of construction, based on permits, at $4,111,477. One hundred three permits for additions and alterations were also issued, totaling $128,430. Additional permits were issued, including two for demolition.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
