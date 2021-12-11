One Saturday morning in December 1899, a wallet containing $90 of business funds was taken from the counter at H.M. Briggs, a Merrimac Street stable keeper. The next day, James Noyes, the grocer next to Briggs’s store found a boy about 9 years old crouching behind a door. At the police station, he confessed that he’d taken the wallet, giving several different stories including that a “Seabrooker” had pushed him through a cellar window to steal the wallet and he couldn’t get out.
