Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 60F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.