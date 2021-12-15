On Dec. 15, 1773, a party of men and boys, disguised as Indians, boarded ships moored in Boston and threw the contents of 342 chests of tea into the harbor. Yes, that was Boston, but the next day a meeting was held in Newburyport and a committee formed “to consider what may be proper for the Town to do under the difficulties that at present attend our public affairs.” It included Captains Judson, Greenleaf, Hodge, and Jonathan Titcomb and Stephen Cross.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
