On this day in 1828, Andrew Raymone was looking for coats, dirty coats and pantaloons, according to his ad. The multitalented A.R. could cleanse and restore woolen garments of every description, removing grease, dirt, etc. in a manner equal to any in the United States. He needed a gentleman who would like to learn the trade, joining him in his shop on Pleasant Street. And he also cut and curled hair.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
