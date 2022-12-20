On this day in 1963, the newspaper included news of the trial of Kennedy assassin Jack Ruby, a 16-year-old student’s bomb scare at Pentucket Junior High School, and a burglary at Labadini’s Restaurant on State Street. Along with cash, the thief grabbed 24 pounds of lobster meat, two bottles of liquor, a $129 Polaroid camera, 50 records from the jukebox, a $69 clock radio, and a cerebral palsy donation can.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
