Just in time for Christmas 1965, the U.S. Post Office released a stamp featuring the Angel Gabriel weathervane. Crafted in 1840, it was atop the People’s Methodist Church on Purchase Street from 1898 until the late 1890s. Its portrait was painted by an artist, Lucille Chabot, working for the Works Progress Administration in 1937 and became part of the Index of American Design. The original vane is at the Smithsonian.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
