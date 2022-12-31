On this day in 1962, the Coast Guard’s rescue of five fishermen in Gloucester was front-page news. Battered by 80 mph winds in temperatures of 10 degrees below zero and with snow restricting visibility, the guardsmen used an improvised breeches buoy to rescue the men aboard their grounded vessel. A breeches buoy is a round life ring with a leg harness, attached by lines between two vessels, and is somewhat like a zipline.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
