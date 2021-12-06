The experiences of three local sailors was Page 1 news on this day in 1945. Fireman 2nd Class Leslie “Pat” Jones went over the side of the Robert H. Scott when it was torpedoed off North Africa. Seaman Leon Triandifilou, 24, and Fireman 2nd Class George Currie, 22, were on different vessels. Triandifilou, a coxswain in a landing boat, helped pick up 30 to 40 men and took them to shore. All three returned home.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
