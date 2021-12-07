A number of curatives were advertised in the newspaper on this day in 1865. While Hall’s Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer promised to restore gray hair to its original color and keep it from falling out, Perry’s Moth and Freckle Lotion was the answer for ladies of light complexion experiencing discolored spots on their faces. Made in New York no less, the lotion was available from all Newburyport druggists.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
