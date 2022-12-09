On this day in 1960, the newspaper included information on two upcoming dances at Newbury Elementary School sponsored by the student council. On Monday, students in Grades 5 and 6 would dance from 3 to 5 p.m. Grades 7 and 8 would dance during the same hours on Tuesday. Refreshments would be served, and chaperones would be present. On a possibly related note, Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” was released in the summer of 1960.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
