Before C-SPAN, the newspaper served as the vehicle for political updates, and in 1790, there was lots of political news, even if it was a little old. On this day, reporting included congressional activity from Jan. 25 of that year. A House committee to count the actual number of the country’s inhabitants had been established. Future President James Madison noted benefits of knowing the vocations of the country’s inhabitants.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.