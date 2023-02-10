On this day in 1810, an article in the newspaper recounted a visit to Washington, D.C., by inventor Robert Fulton – of steamboat fame – who was denied entrance to the U.S. Senate. Why? Because he brought one of his inventions, a harpoon gun designed to deliver a torpedo. What could go wrong? Well, you could show it off to the crowd gathered outside as he did, where it went in the wrong direction and came within 3 inches of his assistant’s head.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
