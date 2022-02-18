The newspaper carried an story on this day in 1789 about five Newburyport men who had gone fishing, crossing the bar. While attempting to return to port, their craft capsized. Four drowned. One, in the water for 15 minutes, was picked up by another craft and his lifeboat drifted out to sea. Remarkably, it drifted toward five men whose own boat leaked. They were able use the craft to land safely ashore.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
