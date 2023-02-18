There was a lot going on in West Newbury, according to the newspaper on this day in 1963. The selectmen met at 8 p.m. at the Town Hall. The handtub association would meet the next day at the Central Fire Station. The purchase of a truck was on the agenda and a film of a Columbia, California, muster would be shown. Second Congregational Church’s Christian education committee would meet the next day at 7:30.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
