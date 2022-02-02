Anyone looking out their window on High Street on this day in 1953 would have seen a traveling fire. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a load of rubbish on Michael Twomey’s truck caught fire as it headed to the Hale Street dump. A woman called the Fire Department as the truck passed the high school. John Kelley tried to fight the fire with a garden hose when the truck pulled into his filling station. Firefighters came to the rescue.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
