On this day in 1879, readers were informed of an upcoming meeting at the Newburyport Athenaeum. Nathan N. Withington Esq. would address members on the coming Friday. The topic was the “Influence of Woman Suffrage upon Society.” Admittance was 5 cents. Location? Ironically, Fraternity Hall.
