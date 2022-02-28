Overstocked with love. Two weeks after Valentine’s Day, the proprietor of Bartlett’s at 1 State St. and 32 Washington St. promised customers that anyone spending at least 10 cents at either of his stores over the next 10 days would receive a handsome valentine for free.
History Happenings: Feb. 28, 2022
