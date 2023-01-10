On this day in 1893, members of the Merrimac branch of the Foreign Missionary Society were notified that its annual meeting would be held that day at the Town Hall at 3 p.m. Samuel Tenney was the branch’s secretary.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
