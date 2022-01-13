All sorts of West Newbury news made the paper on this day in 1904. William Backer returned from visiting his parents in New Hampshire, Mrs. Mabel Baily of Haverhill spent the day at David A.P. Georges, H.W. Pray of Newburyport was in town on a business trip, and George E. Williams of Merrill Street, while driving over Pipestave Hill, caught his sleigh in the car track, demolishing one of the runners.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.