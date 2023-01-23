Rules, rules, rules. On this day in 1777, the newspaper included an act of the Massachusetts House of Representatives requiring the establishment of a naval office in several ports between Nantucket and Machias, Maine. Responsibilities would include clearing ships trading to and from the state, checking manifests and giving bills of health. Charges for a host of chores ranged from 1 to 6 shillings.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.