The “Field sports and manly pastimes” headline surely caught the newspaper’s readers on this day in 1839. An unnamed, but skilled writer would be providing monthly articles for Gentleman’s Magazine. Topics? Pistol shooting, American game birds, boating and sailing with a full description of various crafts, purchasing and breeding horses, dogs, archery, racket games and more. $3 per year, including postage.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
