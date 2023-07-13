Four years into World War II, the newspaper was full of war-related news on this day in 1943, some of it local. A Red Cross mobile blood donor unit was set up at the Masonic Hall. There were 14 beds, seven nurses and 12 personnel in total. The quota for blood was set at 1,000 pints. Two hundred forty soldiers, Coastguardsmen and civilians donated their blood the day before. A phonograph, amplifier and records provided the “music while you bleed.”
— Museum of Old Newbury
