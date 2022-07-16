Forty-seven lifeguards were on the Salisbury Beach list, according to the newspaper on this day in 1963. After calisthenics and a swim each morning, the guards were on duty at 27 posts, covering four miles of beach each day from 10a.m. to 6 p.m. – later if it were crowded. A complete roster of guards was listed representing neighboring communities. Miss Estelle Kezer, R.N., of Newburyport would be in the first aid room.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
