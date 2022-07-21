Play ball! On this day in 1890, The Daily News of Newburyport reported: “At 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, the time for calling the game between the home team and the Stars of Lawrence; the rain was falling in torrents and the outlook was most unpromising. Quite a good-sized crowd were present on the grounds, notwithstanding the state of the weather and they were rewarded for their waiting by seeing one of the best and hardest fought games ever played on the Newburyport diamond.” The Newburyports won 4-1 over the Lawrence Stars.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
