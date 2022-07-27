What couldn’t you find at William Pike’s store near the courthouse? On this day in 1785, Pike listed an assortment of European goods to be sold at “very reasonable terms for ready money.” More than 100 items were for sale, including English and French fans, green and striped umbrellas, men’s and women’s silk gloves and mittens, hat linings, tea kettles, stay laces and garters, diapers, paper hangings, glassware, shovels and tongs, coffee and pepper mills, writing paper, sealing wax and much more.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
