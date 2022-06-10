The 250th anniversary of the settlement of Newbury was celebrated on June 10, 1885. A large choir, under the direction of Norman McLeod, sang selections by Haydn and the national anthem. The president of Dartmouth College delivered a historical address. At 2 p.m., a procession formed at City Hall with members of the Historical Society of Old Newbury and others. An evening promenade concert and reception were well attended.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
