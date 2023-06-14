A gala war bond rally was planned for this day in 1945. Starting at 10:30 a.m., a parade of equipment would arrive at the Mall at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. Readers were invited to see with their own eyes a captured German Mark IV tank, a captured 50mm field gun, a PT boat engine cutaway to show its working parts, a new secret Air Force jet bomb, and the “greatest booby trap exhibit yet assembled.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
