On this day in 1911, the newspaper reported that an unusually large assortment of homemade candy, ice cream and cake would be for sale at the home of Miss H.E. Cummings, 39½ Green St., at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sales would benefit the homeopathic hospital. In March 1903, the Homeopathic Hospital Association of Newburyport purchased the estate of the late Charles Lunt at 277 High St. The property included a three-story brick house, a large barn also of brick, and small outbuildings on more than 6 acres.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.