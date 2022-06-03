Reports of the daring parachute jumper Harold D. Cates, son of Ham Z. Cates of Olive Street, were recounted in the newspaper on this day in 1912. A triple parachute jump from a balloon in Nahant over the weekend featured Cates hanging by his toes and turning somersaults over the bars. With his brother Willard, they hoped to be allowed a free balloon ascension from the mall at the upcoming Anti-Tuberculosis Society fete.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
