On this day in 1911, the newspaper reported that a band of gypsies, slang describing the nomadic Roma people, entered the city in six wagons, watering their horses at the fountain at Kelley School. Officer Ayers told them to vamoose after the horses were watered, following them as they drove out on State Street toward Newbury. There had been complaints about this group in area towns and their presence would not be tolerated.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
