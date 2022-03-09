On this day in 1911, D.E. Aubin pleaded guilty before Judge Dodge in Boston to violating federal pure food laws. His clams, dug at the mouth of the Merrimack, were seized by federal officials after they determined the bed contained decomposed animal and vegetable matter. The day before, a man from Underwriters Insurance visited the Chase-Shawmut Clam plant, remarking that it was the cleanest he ever visited.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
