The front page of the newspaper on this day in 1866 featured a column touting Mrs. M.G. Brown’s "Great Metaphysical Discovery." Listed were 20 afflictions that could be cured by Brown’s elixirs, including discharge from the ears, constipation, paralysis, insanity and children’s diseases of every kind. Sold in Philadelphia, New York and Boston, you could buy it locally from S.A. Smith, 1 State St., current location of Benatti Jewelers.
History Happenings: March 12, 2022
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Another former patient files suit against Newburyport psychiatrist
- Former Salisbury restaurant to be auctioned by town
- Ex-Salisbury Housing Authority member arraigned on larceny charge
- Groveland welcomes new COA director
- Principals named at Bresnahan, Nock
- Police Log: March 7, 2022
- Getting cold, wet for a good cause at Salisbury Beach
- Fire official: Cause of Salisbury blaze may never be determined
- Mother admits selling drugs from home with young son present
- Planning Board continues Brine windows, sign review
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- By Lillian Shapiro | Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.