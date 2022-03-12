The front page of the newspaper on this day in 1866 featured a column touting Mrs. M.G. Brown’s "Great Metaphysical Discovery." Listed were 20 afflictions that could be cured by Brown’s elixirs, including discharge from the ears, constipation, paralysis, insanity and children’s diseases of every kind. Sold in Philadelphia, New York and Boston, you could buy it locally from S.A. Smith, 1 State St., current location of Benatti Jewelers.

