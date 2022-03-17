In 1917, Division 9 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians observed St. Patrick’s Day with entertainment and dance at their hall on Pleasant Street with the largest crowd ever in attendance. Music for plain and fancy dancing was furnished by a three-piece orchestra. Committee members were Albert Nealon, John O’Brien, John Sullivan, Daniel Carroll, Dennis Shea, Murphy, William and Neil Casey, and Aloysius Twomey.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
