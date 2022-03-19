In the newspaper on this day in 1788, Edward Harris noted he would give "hard money" to any officer or soldiers who were entitled to bounty land warrants for their service in the Continental Army. Warrants were issued by the government for military service, primarily to encourage volunteer enlistments, and to reward veterans for service during the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican Wa , and a variety of "Indian wars, Indian removals" and other military actions.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
