On this day in 1915, the newspaper reported results from West Newbury’s annual Town Meeting continued from the previous day. Under Article 3, Cyrus Ordway, Charles Rogers and Marcellus James were elected fence viewers. Their job was to inspect new fences and settle disputes arising from trespass by livestock that escaped enclosure. The office of fence viewer is one of the oldest appointments in New England.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
