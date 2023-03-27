Taxis, a modern transportation enterprise, would begin in Port in two days, according to the newspaper on March 27, 1915. The Board of Aldermen granted a taxi permit to the Newburyport Taxicab Co., the first of its kind in the city. Taxis would meet all trains at the B&M station and the street railway station on Winter Street. Fares for one or two were 50 cents. A trip to Ipswich would set you back $3.50.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
