On this day in 1793, Simeon Lowell purchased a lot at Salisbury Point on the banks of the Merrimack River (now Main Street in Amesbury) that consisted of “3/4 of an acre be it more or less” and included a “dwelling house barn workhouse and wharfe.” Simeon was the great-great-great grandson of Percival Lowell, an original settler of Newbury. Percival Lowell arrived from Bristol, England, aboard the Jonathan about 1639. Simeon Lowell’s Boat Shop across the Merrimack River remains in operation to this day and is the oldest continuously operating boat shop in America. Happy 230th Birthday, neighbor!
— The Museum of Old Newbury
