On this day in 1958, the news was both local and national. The USS Wisconsin, the Navy’s last battleship afloat, was decommissioned. An animal trainer in Kansas City had an arm chewed off by a lioness during a performance, Newburyport Girl Scouts rehearsed a dance number for a performance the following Wednesday at the armory, and police checked for fingerprints at the recently robbed Jenney gas station at the Twomey traffic circle.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
