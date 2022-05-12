Don’t say you haven’t been warned. On this day in 1812, an assessor’s notice appeared on Page 1 of the newspaper. Again. Starting April 28, Joseph Brown, collector of taxes, placed a notice. This time, it included a long list of taxable items, pews in houses of public worship excepted. Brown would be available in the Selectmen’s Room on Essex Street from 4 to 7 p.m. on a variety of days to receive payments.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.